Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,937 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

