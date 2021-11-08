Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

