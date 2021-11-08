Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Amgen by 38.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,607,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.77 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

