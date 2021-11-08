Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $194.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.22.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.81.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

