CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

CURI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of CuriosityStream worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

