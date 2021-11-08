CUTcoin (CUT) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $44.90 million and $132.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00140515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.94 or 0.00472990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00064031 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,522,010 coins and its circulating supply is 149,522,010 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.