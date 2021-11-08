CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au Sells 136,000 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,165,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,108.
CVE CWC opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.38 million and a PE ratio of 92.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
