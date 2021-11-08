CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au Sells 136,000 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,165,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,108.

CVE CWC opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.38 million and a PE ratio of 92.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

