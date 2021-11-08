CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.21. 361,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.15. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -140.56 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

