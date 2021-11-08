CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00343294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,949.72 or 1.00039663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00054798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

