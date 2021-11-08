Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,503 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $340,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $188,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,070 shares of company stock worth $4,577,923. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.