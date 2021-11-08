DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of DALN stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.64.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of DallasNews at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

