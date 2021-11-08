Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Danone stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,160. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.