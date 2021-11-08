Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 343,360 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84.

DDOG stock opened at $185.51 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

