DATx (DATX) 1-Day Volume Tops $213,473.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. DATx has a market cap of $761,310.64 and approximately $213,473.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00224424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00095774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

