Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 1,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
