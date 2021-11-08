Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 1,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

