DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.38

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.38 and last traded at $97.03, with a volume of 55962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

