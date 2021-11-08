Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

