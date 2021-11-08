DeGate (DG) Price Up 6.3% This Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. DeGate has a market cap of $18.37 million and $709,536.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00080473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00095494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,293.50 or 1.00620832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.31 or 0.07159971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021014 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,122,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

