Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

VCF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.32. 4,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.