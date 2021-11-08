Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 1,218.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Delcath Systems worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.