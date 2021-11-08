Denbury Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Denbury stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13. Denbury has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.