DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $28.90 on Monday. DermTech has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.58.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 64.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DermTech by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DermTech by 33.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

