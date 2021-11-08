Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.