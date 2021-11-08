Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.82.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

