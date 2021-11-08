Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.82. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.