DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Trading 6.9% Higher

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

