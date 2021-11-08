Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.