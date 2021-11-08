DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHX opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

DHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DHI Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of DHI Group worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

