Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 929 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Meridian worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

MRBK stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $194.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

