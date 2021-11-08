Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in aTyr Pharma were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE).

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.