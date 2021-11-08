Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGS opened at $200.59 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

