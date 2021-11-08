Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $109.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,709 shares of company stock worth $13,331,608. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

