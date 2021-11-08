Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,240.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,240 ($42.33) and last traded at GBX 3,216 ($42.02), with a volume of 3464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,008.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 76.37.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

