Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,240.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,240 ($42.33) and last traded at GBX 3,216 ($42.02), with a volume of 3464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,008.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 76.37.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

