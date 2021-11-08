Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

