disBalancer Reaches One Day Volume of $143,609.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $143,609.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00080617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,530.94 or 0.99934646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.27 or 0.07157234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021143 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,231 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

