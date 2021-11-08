DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.54.
Shares of DISH stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
