DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.54.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

