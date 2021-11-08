Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $12,350,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $12,350,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,450,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $10,680,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

