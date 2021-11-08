Diversified Royalty (DIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.38 million.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

DIV stock opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The stock has a market cap of C$341.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$2.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIV. Pi Financial raised their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.