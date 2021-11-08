DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits One Day Volume of $828,632.00

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $828,632.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00234060 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00096934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

