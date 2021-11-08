Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $83.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 227,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,025 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,745.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,856. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.