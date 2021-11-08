Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

