Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.54 million.

Shares of PLOW opened at $43.64 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

