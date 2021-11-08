DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.48). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

