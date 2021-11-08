DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. DraftKings has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

