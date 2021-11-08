Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after buying an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

