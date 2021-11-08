Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

