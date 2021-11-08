Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $4.11 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

