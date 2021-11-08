Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 49,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $597,970.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,118,268 shares of company stock worth $34,186,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.