e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.