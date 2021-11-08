Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

EXP stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $592,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

